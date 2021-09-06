Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Venue of 'Charity Doors' Ceremony in NAC

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Sunday at the venue of "Charity Doors" ceremony organized by Tahya Misr Fund in the New Administrative Capital.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, a number of ministers and top state officials welcomed the president upon his arrival.

Sisi is due to inspect the largest humanitarian convoy for supporting one million families nationwide.

This falls within the framework of a ceremony organized by the Tahya Misr Fund in tandem with the Social Solidarity Ministry on the International Day of Charity which falls on September 5.

The ceremony comes part of the state's efforts to provide social protection to marginalized categories and improving the living conditions of citizens in cooperation among the governmental, non-government and civil society organizations.