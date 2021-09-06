Egypt: PM - Egypt Witnessed, Throughout Its History, National Initiatives in Charitable Domain

5 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Egypt has witnessed, throughout its history, tireless national initiatives in the charitable domain, stressing that charity work is the true face of humanity as it contributes to the eradication of poverty, a main challenge threatening the security and safety of humanity.

During Abwab el Kheir (Charity Doors) celebration Monday which is attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the premier said we are all here to celebrate the International Day of Charity which the United Nations decided to be an annual day to remind us of the vital role of charitable work to support our people across Egypt without restriction, condition or discrimination of any kind.

He said the prime purpose of the International Day of Charity is to raise awareness over the importance of charity-related activities entailing governmental and non-governmental institutions together with citizens who rise up to help those in need.

