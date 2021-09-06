Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabès Reports 165 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes had recorded 165 more COVID-19 infections from 504 tests, coordinator of the watchdog unit Houssine Jobrane indicated to TAP on Sunday.

The region's caseload has hit 21,275, including 20,355 recoveries, since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the local health directorate in Gabes.

Currently, 920 people are still virus carriers in the region, the majority of whom are in Gabes South (370 cases), Gabes City (106 cases) and Mareth (136 cases).

Besides, 71 patients are still being treated in the various hospitals of the governorate, including 6 in intensive care.