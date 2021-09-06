Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabès Reports 165 Infections

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes had recorded 165 more COVID-19 infections from 504 tests, coordinator of the watchdog unit Houssine Jobrane indicated to TAP on Sunday.

The region's caseload has hit 21,275, including 20,355 recoveries, since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the local health directorate in Gabes.

Currently, 920 people are still virus carriers in the region, the majority of whom are in Gabes South (370 cases), Gabes City (106 cases) and Mareth (136 cases).

Besides, 71 patients are still being treated in the various hospitals of the governorate, including 6 in intensive care.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X