Tunisia: Inflation Rate Slightly Down to 6.2 Percent in August 2021 (Ins)

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate was slightly down to 6.2% in August 2021, after a sharp rise in July (from 5.7% in June to 6.4% in July 2021), according to statistics released Sunday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This slight drop is due to the deceleration in the rate of price increases between July and August this year, compared to the same period last year.

In fact, a slowdown was recorded in the rate of increase in food prices (7.4%, compared with 8% in July) and in the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco (19.1% compared with 26.1% in July).

The core inflation rate (excluding food and energy) fell to 5.9%, after 6.1% in July. The prices of free (not regulated) products went up by 6% (against 6.1% in July). The prices of regulated products were up by 6.6% (compared to 7.7% in July). Free food products increased by 8%, compared to 4.7% for food products with regulated prices.

Food prices rise by 7.4% year-on-year

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In August 2021, food prices increased by 7.4% year-on-year. This is due to the rise in poultry prices by 21%, fresh vegetables by 21.3%, edible oils by 17.5%, olive oil by 19.2%, eggs by 16% and fresh fish by 11.5%.

Over one year, prices of manufactured goods increased by 5.7% due to the rise by 8.6% in the prices of pharmaceutical products, building materials by 13%, clothing products by 7.5% and household cleaning products by 6%.

Prices of services grew by 4.3% year-on-year, due to the rise by 6.9% in prices of restaurants, cafés and hotels, 5.9% in prices of health services and 4.6% in prices of rents.

Consumer prices stabilise in August 2021 over one month

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In August 2021, the consumer price index stabilised after rising by 0.9% in July 2021. This relative stagnation is justified by the rise, on the one hand, of food prices by 0.5%, educational products and services by 1.1% and, on the other hand, by the fall by 4.4% in clothing prices due to the summer sales.

Over one month, food prices went up by 0.5% for the second consecutive month. This is due to the rise in prices of fresh vegetables by 3.5%, olive oil by 1.5% and fresh fruit by 1.0%.

Conversely, prices of sheep meat continued to fall (-0.5%), of mineral waters and juices (-0.4) and of milk by-products (-0.3).

In August, clothing prices fell by 4.4% (+0.1% the previous month) due to the start of the summer sales season.

As a result, prices of clothing items dropped by 4.5%, shoes by 5%, clothing accessories by 1.6% and fabrics by 1.4%.