Tunisia: Saied Meets With U.S. Congressional Delegation

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received on Saturday evening a US congressional delegation, notably made of Senators Chris Murphy and John Ussouf.

Last July 25's exceptional measures were taken "in full compliance with the Constitution, contrary to the false and misleading allegations reported on this subject, ensuring that these measures "aim to protect the Tunisian State" against any destructive attempt," a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

The meeting offered the opportunity to reaffirm the shared will to further foster the historical ties of friendship binding Tunisia and the US and keep on working together for a better future to the strategic partnership established between the two countries.

Emphasis was also laid on the values of freedom, justice and democracy shared by the two countries, as well as on their commitment to the principles of human rights, freedoms, the peoples' sovereignty, compliance with the constitution and fight against corruption.