Tunisia: Saied Meets With U.S. Congressional Delegation

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received on Saturday evening a US congressional delegation, notably made of Senators Chris Murphy and John Ussouf.

Last July 25's exceptional measures were taken "in full compliance with the Constitution, contrary to the false and misleading allegations reported on this subject, ensuring that these measures "aim to protect the Tunisian State" against any destructive attempt," a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

The meeting offered the opportunity to reaffirm the shared will to further foster the historical ties of friendship binding Tunisia and the US and keep on working together for a better future to the strategic partnership established between the two countries.

Emphasis was also laid on the values of freedom, justice and democracy shared by the two countries, as well as on their commitment to the principles of human rights, freedoms, the peoples' sovereignty, compliance with the constitution and fight against corruption.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X