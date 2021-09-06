Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 6 Million Jabs Administered So Far

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 6,165,386 COVID-19 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,337,600 first shots and 1,827,786 boosters, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,499,098 and is as follows: 1,827,786 received two doses, while 318,620 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 352,692 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

5,923,047 people have registered on Evax.tn platform so far to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

