Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Deaths and Infections Surges in Sfax

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 deaths and 158 infections from 869 tests (18% positivity rate), were logged in Sfax during the past 24 hours.

303 recoveries were also reported, according to data provided Sunday by the local health directorate.

169 patients are currently hospitalised in the region's public health facilities, in addition to 29 in intensive care units and 31 in private health facilities.

The caseload stands at 54,000, and the death count at 1,653.

600 thousand jabs have been administered in Sfax so far, including 33,511 first shots given during the 4th intensive vaccination day.

