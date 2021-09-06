Tunisia: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Down to 13 Percent in Tozeur

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Tozeur has dropped to 13%, according to the latest figures provided by the local health directorate.

28 infections were reported on September 3 from 213 tests, local health official Foued Brani told TAP on Sunday.

The caseload now stands at 15,100, including 272 deaths, he specified. There are currently 128 active virus-carriers in the governorate.

The number of hospitalisations also dropped with only 13 patients in the region's health facilities, including 3 in intensive care.

