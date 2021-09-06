Tunisia: Covid-19 - Jab Drive Still On in Monastir

5 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national COVID-19 jab drive is continuing in the Monastir local centres with the administration of boosters to those who received their 1st shot on August 8 and missed their appointments on the 4th intensive vaccination day, director of the Moknine centre No.3 Hedi Majdoub said.

The jab operations kicked off at noon for those aged 18 and over, the official indicated, specifying that "The Coronovac vaccine have been administered to people aged 18 to 39, while the Astrazeneca vaccine have been given to those aged 40 and over."

The number of first shots in the Moknine vaccination centre No.4 has reached 147 till 11am.

Out of 57,851 invited people, only 44,054 had been vaccinated since last May till September 5, 11am.

For her part, director of the local vaccination centre No.1 in Monastir Nedra Bchir said that out of 2,160 invited people, only 350 had been vaccinated till 12am, including 68 who had received the boosters.

About 130,000 first shots have been administered at the Monastir vaccination centre No.1 since March 13 and till September 5 at 12am, she pointed out.

