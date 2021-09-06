Tunisia: Over 70 Percent of Tunisia's Fruit Exports Bound for Libyan Market - Gifruits

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's fruit exports to Libya edged up 50% and more till the beginning of September 2021, despite the shutdown of the two countries' borders last July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunisia's fruit exports to the Libyan market reached 24 thousand tons against 11 thousand tons during the same period last year.

These exports continue to be shipped through a sea route linking Sfax to Tripoli, Interprofessional Fruit Grouping (GIFruits) official Tarek Tire pointed out to TAP.

Some 700 tons of fruits will be delivered to Libya during next week through the Sfax-Tripoli route, the official added, specifying that 70% of Tunisia's fruit exports are bound for the Libyan market.

Revenues from these exports posted a rise, reaching 40 million dinars (MD) till the beginning of September 2021, against 22MD during the same period last year.

The volume of Tunisia's overall exported fruits have reached 31,458 tons (worth 76.743MD) till September, against 19,214 tons (54.575MD) last year.

Fruit exports to Kuwait also edged up 2MD, while those to Italy dropped from 4,038 tons in 2020 to slightly over 3,000 tons (6.184MD) in 2021.

Likewise, exports to France edged down from 1.791MD in 2020 to 1.452MD in 2021.