Tunisia Participates in 47th Session of Arab Labour Conference in Cairo

Tunis/Tunisia — A tripartite delegation chaired by Tunisia's ambassador to Egypt and the permanent representative of the League of Arab States is taking part in the 47th session of the Arab Labour Conference organised in Cairo, Egypt, on September 5-12.

According to a press release issued Sunday by the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Tunisian delegation is composed of representatives of the ministry, the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA).

During this conference, participants will debate several issues, notably the requirements of the green economy, work opportunities creation, the impact of technological development on the work environment, and will discuss the Director General's report on small projects and empowerment.