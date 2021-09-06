Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Armed Struggle for Independence

5 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 05 September 2021 - Eritrean nationals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Qatar, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Cairo, Egypt commemorated the 60th Anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for independence.

At the commemoration event conducted on 3 September at the premises of the Embassy of Eritrea in Riyadh, Mr. Abdurahman Emmam, chairman of the Eritrean Community in Riyadh and its environs delivered a speech in a virtual format stated the significance of September 1 in the history of the armed struggle of the people of Eritrea for independence.

Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy of Eritrea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on her part, delivered a briefing on the significance of the Day and called on the nationals for the reinforcement and transfer of the noble values cultivated during the thirty years of armed struggle for independence and strengthening of organizational capacity.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.

Likewise, nationals residing in Doha, Qatar on their part, commemorated the 60th Anniversary of the armed struggle for independence on the same date.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the country, Mr. Ali Ibrahim delivered a message of the Day.

Chairman of the Eritrean Community Mr. Hussien Abu-Alhassen on his part called on the nationals to renew the pledge to strengthen contribution in the effort to build a prosperous and developed nation.

Similarly, nationals residing in Dubai and the North Emirates, the United Arab Emirates as well as those residing in Cairo, Egypt, have commemorated the 60th Anniversary of the armed struggle for Eritrea's independence with enthusiasm.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X