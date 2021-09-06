Egypt: Sisi Makes Inspection Tour of NAC

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday made an inspection tour around the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

During his inspection tour, the president checked on the pace of work in constructing a number of facilities at the NAC, including the Opera House of the City of Culture and Arts, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The NAC Opera House will be the biggest in the Middle East, boasting a grand theater that can accommodate an audience of 3,500 people and a smaller one accommodating about 1,300.

The president also toured the work progress at the new House of Representatives' building and its main hall, as well as the implantation status of the Misr Mosque, which is set to be among the world's largest mosques, the spokesman noted.

The mosque, which has a 140-metre-high minaret, can accommodate up to 107,000 worshippers and includes several spacious halls for celebrations, events and Quranic schools.

Sisi also toured the People's Square, which has the highest flagpole in the world.

He also checked on the progress made in a central bus terminal project at the NAC. The project includes a shopping center, administrative and service buildings, a police station, a fire brigade and an ambulance unit, and two refueling stations, as well as parking lots.

At the end of his tour, the president issued directives to abide by the timetables set for finalizing these projects.