Egypt Receives 2nd Batch of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Egypt has received a second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine which included 525,600 doses.

The shipment of the single-dose vaccine came after a deal reached with the African Export-Import Bank as part of AVAT plan to diversify and expand in providing COVID-19 vaccines, said Health and Population Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed Sunday.

Megahed stressed the importance of cooperation with international organizations to confront the pandemic and provide vaccines to citizens.

He added the new shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to the centers that vaccinate citizens who seek travel out of the country.

He noted that there are 776 centers offering vaccination nation-wide.

Megahed appealed to citizens to register their names at the ministry's website https://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg/#/home, pointing out that the state spares no effort to provide vaccines to citizens free of charge.

The new batch comes within the framework of Egypt's plan to provide vaccines for travelers and all the Egyptian people.

Millions of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik, and AstraZeneca vaccine doses have arrived recently and more are expected to be delivered shortly.

Egypt started locally manufacturing the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in June and distributed the first batch of the product late August, with around 15 to 18.5 million doses expected to be produced per month.