Egypt Sends 2 Military Planes Full of Aid to Sudan

5 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Laden with tons of humanitarian aid, two military planes took off from Egypt to Sudan Sunday as part of an airlift that would last for several days between the two countries to help alleviate burdens on Sudanese citizens.

The aid is offered by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society at directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the Sudanese people in times of conflicts and hardships.

Khartoum has, meanwhile, voiced gratitude and appreciation for efforts exerted by Cairo to help the Sudanese people.

The aid reflects strong historical ties between Egypt and Sudan.

