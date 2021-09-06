Nigeria: Ifad Commits 30 Percent Climate Finance Fund to Biodiversity

Oluchi Chibuzor

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has announced that it is committing 30 per cent of its climate finance to support nature-based solutions in rural small-scale agriculture by 2030.

This is coming as the United Nations body is calling for more investment in protecting biodiversity, which is crucial to fighting hunger and sustaining development in the SDGs.

Speaking ahead of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), President, IFAD, Gilbert Houngbo said, "If we do not invest more in protecting biodiversity, development cannot be sustainable and we will not eradicate hunger or achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Biodiversity is a cornerstone of healthy and sustainable food systems.

"From protecting pollinators, to improving soil fertility and building resilience to the effects of climate change, biodiversity is fundamental to addressing global hunger. But the clock is ticking. We need to increase our investments to protect biodiversity before it is too late. Our future depends on it."

However, as part of its own increase in biodiversity investments, the UN's arm, announced a commitment to focus 30 percent of its climate finance to support nature-based solutions in rural small-scale agriculture by 2030.

According to IFAD, nature-based solutions promote the proactive conservation, management and restoration of natural ecosystems and biodiversity to contribute to addressing the challenges of climate change, food and water security, and human health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IFAD's investments in nature-based solutions aim to promote a healthy biosphere, increasing productivity and improving food security, nutrition and resilience to climate change. Improving agricultural biodiversity on small-scale farms results in healthy, productive soils, which sequester more carbon. This therefore can also make an important cumulative contribution to carbon storage.

Emphasizing the impact of the fund, Houngbo said, "Rural communities and small-scale farmers have a vital role to play. They are dependent on biodiversity, but are also important custodians of it, growing a wider range of species and varieties than large-scale farms."

The IUCN World Conservation Congress brings together governments, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, scientists and business to promote initiatives on the most urgent environmental and sustainability challenges, such as the biodiversity and climate crises in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houngbo will announce IFAD's investment commitment at the high-level roundtable on 'Financing for Biodiversity' where he is a keynote speaker along with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

Eight out of 10 of the world's poorest people live in rural areas, and most depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. Ironically, they are the ones most likely to go hungry. There was a dramatic increase in global hunger in 2020, with up to 811 million hungry people.