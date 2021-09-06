Tunisia: Marine Biodiversity - GEF Willing to Fund Future Marine Ecosystem Conservation Projects in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP special correspondent Mariem Khadhraoui)- Tunisia could access more funding to conserve its Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) over the next few years, restore its marine ecosystems and implement new marine conservation projects.

The regional project with the slogan "Build back a blue and stronger Mediterranean" will help Tunisia benefit from funding that could reach up to €20 million, Global Environment Facility (GEF) management unit Director Claude Gascon stated to TAP on Sunday during a meeting organised by the Global Alliance for Marine Protection, a newly created alliance on September 4, 2021 on the sidelines of the World Biodiversity Conference in Marseille, to act as a global community of actors involved in the MPAs.

The Mediterranean fund "MedFund," created by France, Tunisia and Monaco, which is part of this alliance, is in charge of implementing the programme in collaboration with MedPan.

"We are going to engage in a dialogue with the Tunisian authorities, primarily the Ministry of the Environment, to identify the government's needs in terms of the funds required to conserve marine ecosystems and MPAs, define projects and then release funding for a maximum of five conservation projects," said the official.

"We want to make a real impact on marine protected areas in Tunisia through this project, which will be effectively launched in July 2022," he added.

The project "Build back a blue and stronger Mediterranean" aims to enhance the efficiency of the management and financing of Mediterranean MPAs against global changes and offering long-term socio-ecological advantages in the Mediterranean in a post-COVID recovery context, the Marseille conference pointed out.

In the long term, the programme seeks to secure the effective management of existing and new MPAs in third countries in the Mediterranean, including Tunisia, Albania, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon and Montenegro.

Tunisia has already received €900,000 (more than 2.8 million Tunisian dinars) in funding from MedFund since April 2020 to implement marine biodiversity conservation projects on the islands of Kuriat (Monatir), Galite (off Tabarka), Kneiss (south of Sfax), Zembra and Zembretta (north-east of Tunis).

Asked about the results of the actions carried out on these sites in Tunisia, MedFund executive director Romain Renoux pointed out to TAP that the projects are still ongoing and that a final report will be drawn up in three years' time to evaluate the fund's interventions and the actions carried out on the ground.

"We established partnerships with local NGOs in coordination with Agency for the Protection and Development of the Littoral (APAL) and the National Agency for the Protection of the Environment (ANPE) and we drafted an initial report on the state of biodiversity in the target areas, but we have to wait until the end of the conventions (5 years) to draw up the final report and assess the efficiency of the interventions so as to be able to decide whether to renew the commitments," he said.

Besides, the official referred to the financing of operational management costs and environmental education actions as a major difficulty encountered in Tunisia.

"Our objective is to ensure shared governance that guarantees the protection of resources and does not deplete them, through sustainable exploitation, by involving local communities and creating sources of income, as was done for clam diggers, for example," he explained.

Actually, the Tunisian marine ecosystem is in bad shape despite the efforts exerted to protect it. This situation is due to pollution caused by maritime transport and uncontrolled intensive fishing in the country's waters. However, the country is home to a large number of sites that could be designated as MPAs, the vast majority of which are Ramsar sites (15 sites of international importance). Nevertheless, the process of creating these areas is still long and complex and requires several years for effective implementation (10 to 20 years).

One of the objectives of the project is to fund 20 MPAs at the national level in the long term.

Director of the Environment and Quality of Life at the Ministry of the Environment and Local Affairs Hedi Chebili present in Marseille, indicated that the Alliance of Marine Conservation Stakeholders, which has just been formed in Marseille, will certainly help achieve the objectives set for the conservation of land and marine biodiversity in Tunisia and elsewhere.

Tunisia seeks to adopt, in consultation with the international community and as part of its national strategy and biodiversity protection plan, that at least 30% of land and marine areas, especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and its contributions to people, be conserved by 2030 through effective and fair systems of protected areas and other conservation measures that are ecologically representative and well-connected and integrated into the land and seascape.

This target will be submitted for approval between October 2021 and April 2022, on the occasion of COP 15 on biodiversity in China.

"This is an ambitious goal, which requires not only a strong will and a global vision, but also national and regional measures, concerted and concrete actions on the ground, and support from regional and international partners and donors," Chebili underlined.