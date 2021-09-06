Tunisia: U.S. Congressional Delegation's Visit to Tunisia - Roundup

Tunis/Tunisia — US Senators Chris Murphy and Jon Ossoff on Saturday met with MPs Hatem Mliki (out group), Saida Ounissi (Ennahdha), Marouan Felfel (Tahya Tounes) and Samira Chaouachi (Qalb Tounes), MP Hatem Mliki stated to TAP on Sunday.

The meeting, which had lasted about an hour and a half, had offered the opportunity to assess the stage after the decisions announced on July 25 by the President of the Republic, Mliki said, adding that he had affirmed to the two senators that "objective reasons led to what happened on that day."

"Tunisia has, in fact, lived for 10 years in a corrupted democracy where all indicators point to a deterioration of economic and social conditions," he explained.

Mliki considered that the challenge today is to devise a clear roadmap to re-establish the State institutions and organise elections as soon as possible.

For their part, the two American senators had underlined, Mliki said, the solidity of the friendly relations binding Tunisia and the US, specifying that their visit does not aim in any way to support one party at the expense of another.

The other MPs who were present at the meeting could not be reached by TAP. Likewise, the parties they support did not publish any information about the meeting on their official websites.

After his meeting on Saturday with the President of the Republic Kais Saied, US senator Chris Murphy tweeted "the United States' only interest is in protecting and advancing a healthy democracy and economy for Tunisians. We favour no party over another and we have zero interest in pushing one reform agenda over another. Those questions are for Tunisians to decide."

He affirmed "that the United States would continue to support a Tunisian democracy that responds to the needs of the Tunisian people and protects civil liberties and human rights."

In a press release issued late Saturday night, the US Embassy to Tunisia said: "U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) led a congressional delegation during a visit to Tunisia on September 4-5. Members of the delegation met with President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace. They also met with representatives of Tunisian civil society organizations and members of parliament. During these exchanges, Senators Murphy and Ossoff underscored that the U.S. shares the Tunisian people's goal of a democratic government that is responsive to the country's needs as it battles economic and health crises. The delegation urged a return to the democratic path and that any reforms be adopted through an inclusive process, including engagement with representatives of Tunisia's political spectrum and members of civil society. The delegation reiterated the United States would continue to support a Tunisian democracy that responds to the needs of the Tunisian people and protects civil liberties and human rights."