Tunisia: Conditions Propitious to Set Up Shipping Line to Transport Containers Via Gabes Port

Tunis/Tunisia — All conditions are propitious to set up a shipping line for the transport of containers via the port of Gabes, said Sunday Director of the Gabes commercial port Khemais Werfelli on the fringes of a consultative meeting held in Gabes between the Tunisian-Libyan Business Council and the Professional Transport Grouping under the CONECT and the CONECT Office in Gabes.

This line will help generate an economic dynamic in the south of the country in general and in Gabes in particular, he specified in a statement to the TAP, pointing out that it will also be profitable for the national economy, insofar as it will promote the development of industrial activities in the region and thus the creation of new employment opportunities.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics reduced port taxes for the docking of container ships in this port by 50% and then by 30% for the last six months. The objective is to encourage the establishment of this shipping line at the Gabes commercial port, he underlined.

At this port, container unloading operations can be carried out successfully and in a short time, the official further said, indicating that many shipping companies are interested in launching container transport activities through the Gabes commercial port.

This consultative meeting offered the opportunity to study the means to be mobilised to activate the Zarzis-Tripoli-Genoa shipping line (passengers and goods) and the Gabes-Malta shipping line (containers).