Egypt: Sports Min. Attends Conference On Egypt's Hosting of Junior Pentathlon World Championships

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has praised the important role played by the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation in preparing a new generation of Egyptian athletes and outlining training plans to prepare such athletes for the coming Olympic and international competitions.

The minister made the remarks Sunday during a press conference to announce Egypt's hosting of the 2021 Junior Pentathlon World Championships, which will be hosted by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Alexandria from 12 to 20 September for athletes under 17 and 19 years old.

Egypt hosted various international competitions throughout the year in various sports, which reflects great confidence in Egypt's ability to organize such tournaments by various international federations, the minister said.

He further valued fruitful cooperation with the AASTMT to provide care of athletes, which culminated in signing a memorandum of understanding to provide scholarships at the academy for champion athletes.

For his part, AASTMT President Ismail Abdel Ghaffar has commended the recent achievements made by Egyptian athletes in various sports.

He further thanked the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation for its keenness to hold international competitions it organizes at the academy's pitches.

