Liberia: President Weah Calls for Rule of Law, Calm in Guinea ... Holds Nat'l Security Council Meeting Today

In the wake of an apparent Coup D'etat in neighboring Guinea, the President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed deep concern about unfolding political development and called on all sides in the ongoing political situation to refrain from violence, uphold the rule of law and ensure calm.

The Liberian Leader made the call on Sunday, September 5, 2021 following reports of gunfire in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

President Weah is also calling for the immediate release of President Alpha Condé, who has reportedly been detained by soldiers staging a revolt against his rule.

The Liberian Chief Executive reiterated the Liberian government's support for the position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and called on military leaders in Guinea to adhere to the tenets of civilian rule and democracy.

President Weah reminded all concerned of the need for peace and security, adding that violence and political instability in Guinea will have negative ramifications for the entire region.

Meanwhile, President Weah has scheduled a meeting of the National Security Council of Liberia for Monday, September 6, 2021, to discuss the evolving events in Guinea.