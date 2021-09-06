Liberia: 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured From Tree Felling in Grand Bassa

Dorzohn, Grand Bassa — Residents of Gbootro Town in Dorzohn, couldn't hold their tears after a tree fell on a family of three leaving one dead and two seriously wounded.

Gbootro is located behind Camphor Mission in Electoral District #2, Grand Bassa County.

According to reports, Abraham Trokondeh had gone to cut down trees, with a power saw, near the road leading to Gbootro Town where the victims lived.

It was reported that the victims, Ruth Payegar and her kids, were walking along the road were Trokondeh had gone to chop the trees so that he could saw planks out of them (trees).

Eyewitnesses informed this platform that one of the trees fell on Ruth and her two kids while making their way from Kpehpue's Town to Gbootro, where she lived.

They explained that Ruth's baby died instantly while she and her daughter got seriously wounded.

Ernest K. Y. Goonah, father of the victims told Ablee-Jay TV that his two-year-old son Yarbah Goonah fell from his mother's back, which probably led to his death instantly.

He explained, "After my son died, my friends hurriedly rushed my wife Ruth and my daughter Markpah to the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan for medical attention."

Goonah in tears, used the medium to appeal to humanitarians to help him out, adding that his wife and daughter are still undergoing serious medical attention.

Trokondeh, the power saw operator, couldn't speak to reporters as angry crowd kept attempting to beat on him.

Elders of the town along with the deceased and injured victims' families accepted to bury the late Yarbah Goonah.