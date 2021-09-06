Namibia: Mboma Shimmers in Diamond League Debut

THE world is running out of superlatives and track to contain Christine Katiku Mboma. Astonishing, tremendous, stunning, sensational, beautiful, great, wonderful, amazing, 'Mbombastic', or just plain wow, are some of the adjectives her appreciative followers use to describe her.

The 18-year-old was all that and more on a warm and still Friday night in Brussels, Belgium as she once again showed the world just how supremely gifted she is by beating a stellar field to claim 200m glory at the Van Damme Memorial Diamond League meeting.

Mboma ran 21,84 seconds to win the race and qualify for the season-ending Zurich finals on Wednesday.

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the Tokyo Olympics 100m bronze medallist, was second in 21,95 seconds, with 200m World Champion Dina Asher Smith of Britain third in a season's best of 22,04.

"I'm really happy with this win because it's my first Diamond League race. To be able to win in such a strong field is great," Mboma told reporters after her latest sterling performance.

"I ran almost a personal best today, so that pleases me. I still have one race to go in Zurich."

Namibia's other brilliant teen athlete, Beatrice Masilingi, a 200m Olympic finalist and world under-20 triple silver medallist, ran 22,50 seconds for fifth.

Much-hyped American Sha'Carri Richardson finished fourth in 22,45, showing better form than when she did in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic where she ended last on home soil last month.

But, Friday's race was all about Mboma, who shrugged off the nerves at the starting blocks to finish with a whiplash flourish and cement her status as a force to be reckoned with.

Again, the budding sprinter was left in the blocks given her now notorious poor start.

However, once she got into her stride around the 100m mark, the trademark top-end surge and 400m strength kicked in as she stormed to yet another high-profile victory.

Mboma, the African record and u20 world record holder, has only lost two of 10 races at 200m this year.

She has run under 22 seconds four times, with her slowest time being the 23,23 seconds posted in strolling to victory during the heats at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last month.

It has been a remarkable year for the former 1 500 and 800m runner, who only turned to the 200m this year.

She went to Tokyo with a 22,67 personal best, was a superb second in Japan in a world junior record of 21,81 seconds, and followed that up with a world under-20 title in Nairobi in 21,84.

There have been seven races and as many victories in her primary 400m, for which she also holds the under-20 world record, and African senior record of 48,54 seconds.

Despite all that mileage and globetrotting across multiple time zones over six hectic months, Mboma was too strong for her opposition on her Diamond League bow in the Belgian capital.

"It has been a very tough and busy season with the Olympics and the world junior championships, but I'm still in good shape," she said.

Mboma, who had to step down to 200m due to World Athletics' rules relating to naturally high testosterone levels in women, added: "I'm just doing my best, just see what I can do. In the future I think I can race faster than that. In the next one or two years, I'll try the 100m just to see."