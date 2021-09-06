Namibia: 'Let's Go Again, but Better'

TURA Magic are planning an assault on next year's Confederation of African Football Women's Champions League after falling short in the debut competition's just ended qualifiers in South Africa last week.

The Magicians lost both their matches at the Cosafa Qualifiers tournament, which Mamelodi Sundowns from the host nation won on Saturday.

The taste of continental football has whet the appetite for more action at that level, says Tura Magic Sports Club chairperson Isack Hamata.

In his club's post mortem of the qualifying tournament, he highlighted the need to begin preparations early in order to stand a fighting chance against better resourced rivals like Sundowns.

Hamata said their experience on and off field in Durban was priceless.

"The gap between Tura Magic Ladies and our opponents was as clear as daylight. The opponents were better prepared for the tournament, backed by strong domestic leagues and support structures in their home countries," stated Hamata.

Despite being eliminated in the group phase, the club partially realised their ambitions at the tournament, he added.

"As a club, we set ourselves four objectives which were to go and compete to the best of our abilities, expose our players to professional opportunities, to measure our strength against the rest of the region, and establish relationships with other clubs and federations in the region to improve our game," said Hamata.

"In that regard, Tura Magic management have started talks with clubs from neighbouring countries to host tri-nations series on a yearly, rotational basis. We hope to conclude these discussions very soon and put in place modalities on how exactly these tri-nations series will work," Hamata said.

The Cosafa Qualifiers organisers have indicated that all Cosafa member nations must participate in the qualifiers starting next year. The landmark inaugural regional club competition featured clubs from seven countries.

"Such participation, as we have learned, requires proper preparation as well as adequate support from the football association, government and corporate Namibia.," Hamata said.

To be part of the action in 2023, Magic must withstand what is likely to be stiff competition on the domestic front.

The Magicians are poised to lose a number of key players to their stronger Cosafa rivals and further afield who stood out during the qualifiers.

"We are also excited to share that some of our players have caught the eye of the other clubs and are expecting official invitations for loan spells or permanent moves," Hamata said in his report.

"We wish to expose them more to enable as many as possible players from Tura Magic Ladies and other clubs in the Women's Super League to win contracts to play for stronger clubs across our borders.

"We believe it is only through such exposure that our national team will be able to stand up to other nations," he noted.

Tura Magic Ladies' participation in the qualifiers was made possible through a sponsorship from Debmarine Namibia.

"We are truly thankful for the opportunity that we were granted to be part of history. We do not take the support for granted and therefore we commit to work harder to ensure that when we have another opportunity to compete against the region that we will produce better results," said Hamata.

Cosafa is working on a male version for its Champions League representatives. The plan is expected to come into fruition in about two years time.

"That means the winner of the Namibian men's elite league will be obliged to represent the country against league winners from other premier leagues," Hamata said.

"Stronger leagues, as well as tough competition, for both men and women, at the highest level will be one way of ensuring that Namibian football holds its own against regional opposition."