Namibia: Netball Title Race Intensifies

MIGHTY Gunners and Namibia Correctional Services closed the gap on log leaders Tigers, after the latter suffered their first defeat in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League season yesterday.

In a tough encounter between two unbeaten teams yesterday, Gunners beat Tigers 37-28, but Tigers remain at the top of the log on 14 points from eight matches.

Gunners move up to third on 12 points from six matches, while Namibia Correctional Services are second on 13 points from seven matches, after managing to salvage a 35-35 draw against Namibia Navy on Saturday.

In yesterday's encounter, Tigers took an early 1-0 lead, but Gunners immediately struck back to take a grip on the game, as they streaked into a 9-2 lead, before winning the first quarter 10-6.

Playing in dusty and windy conditions, Gunners gave a battling display and went 13-7 ahead at half time. They stretched their lead to 27-19 by the third quarter, before holding on for a convincing 37-28 victory.

It was Gunners' second win of the weekend after they comfortably beat Young Stars 73-20 on Saturday. Young Stars surprisingly took the lead, but the Gunners soon took charge, streaking into a 13-1 lead, before closing out the first quarter with a lead of 21-3.

At half time they had gone 42-9 ahead and by the third quarter were 60-14 ahead, before winning the match 73-20.

Tigers, meanwhile, easily beat Dollar Stars 71-13 on Saturday, after building a big lead from the start. They scored eight goals before Dollar Stars could open their account and by the end of the first quarter, Tigers were leading 15-3.

They continued to stretch their lead, going 32-5 ahead at halftime, and 51-9 by the third quarter, before closing out a comprehensive 71-13 victory at full time.

On Saturday, Namibia Correctional Services dropped their first points of the season after a thrilling 53-all draw against Namibian Navy.

NCS held a narrow 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Navy struck back to take a 26-24 lead at the half time break.

Navy increased their lead to 39-35 at the end of the third quarter and seemed heading for a victory when they went 52-48 ahead in the final stages of the match.

NCS, however, made a great comeback to eventually force a 53-all draw.

Yesterday, NCS got back to winning ways when they thrashed Rundu Chiefs 82-25.

NCS led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter, 41-10 by halftime, and 65-16 by the end of the third quarter.

NCS are now the only unbeaten team in the league besides Gunners, and still a strong title contender, just one point behind Tigers.

In other matches on Saturday, Rebels beat United 12 42-22, Eleven Arrows beat Rundu Chiefs 59-29, and Golden Girls beat Grootfontein 35-31.

Yesterday, Golden Girls beat Dollar Stars 50-40, Namibia Navy beat Rebels 57-40, and Eleven Arrows beat Grootfontein 40-32.