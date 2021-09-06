Namibia: Government Continues to Revive ICUs

Namibia needs concerted efforts to revive intensive care units and in the same process contain the Covid-19 pandemic, especially since noticing challenges during June and July 2021, which saw an influx of patients who were in some instances left stranded.

This was the view of deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue after receiving ICU beds worth N$ 250 000 donated by Ubuntu Medical cc.

From the government ramping up oxygen supply and eyeing more beds, there is a dire need and immediate interventions needed to equip and expand the capacity of ICUs countrywide, not only for the pandemic, but for future health needs and emergencies.

"There are so many critical mitigation efforts to manage Covid-19 pandemic. One of these many ways is to contain the pandemic through strengthening our intensive care units (ICUs) as an integral part of the response," stated Muinjangue.

She added that the donated beds will create space for more admissions, and enable medical officers to provide intensive care and quality therapeutic support services.

"We continue to observe a progressive decline in numbers of new infections and admissions, relieving pressure in hospitals," she said.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula recently directed all health facilities' management teams for an expansion of all essential healthcare units to be ready in case a fourth wave is observed.

Riaan Kruger, co-founder of Ubuntu Medical cc, told New Era that improving the healthcare system of the country should be a collaborative effort, one of the reasons why his team got on board to boost the attacked and ailing system.

"We at Ubuntu Medical believe that we should all work together to improve patient care throughout Namibia. Our partnership with Linet (a bed manufacturing company from the Czech Republic) has enabled us to make a donation that can uplift the level of care that the health ministry can give to the people of Namibia. We are proud to be part of the solution," shared Kruger.

Among others, the company offers products and services like patient monitoring, defibrillators, electrocardiographs, ventilators, hospital protective gear, airway management, disposable scopes and many others.