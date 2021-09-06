Liberia: Government Reopens LAC Rubber Processing Factory

Ministry of Labour has ordered the reopening of the rubber processing factory at the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC), in Grand Bassa County.

The Ministry decision follows the inspection of the company facilities by an independent team and technicians of the Ministry of Labour and the installation of modern safety electrical and monitoring devices to strengthen the safety of its factory workers.

The Ministry expressed its satisfaction over the signing of a memorandum of Understanding between the family of the late Emmanuel Joe who recently met his untimely and tragic death as a result of an industrial accident at the company.

During a meeting with the Management of LAC, the deceased family and workers union, in which the Ministries of Agriculture and Justice participated, Labor Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation shown by the management of LAC in giving the technical assessment team, comprising of the inspectors from the Labor Ministry and the Nimba Rubber Incorporated (Cocopa) to carry out their work without interference.

He however stressed that the criminal investigation by the LNP through the Ministry of Justice and the regulatory work of the Labour Ministry continues.

Cllr. Gibson hailed the level of social dialogues held between the management and the family of the deceased which resulted in the signing of an MOU between the two.

Minister Gibson mandated the company allow the salary of the deceased to run for the next three months to allow the widow to adjust herself and take care of some home activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A spokesman for the family said an MOU between the family and the company met the condition set for the burial of their relative.

On the issue of the building of housing units as demanded by the family, he said that the company provided US$20,000 and US$1,000 to transport families that attended the burial ceremony of the late Emmanuel. He added that LAC had agreed to provide employment for three family members including his widow and to sponsor the children in school.

Also speaking during the meeting, the management of LAC lauded the Government of Liberia for its interventions in amicably resolving the situation surrounding the death of the company's late employee.

The Management said that with the support of technicians from the Ministry of Labour and the independent inspection team, the management had put in place several measures to prevent the reoccurrence of the industrial accident.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Gibson has scheduled a follow-up with the LAC Management and family of the deceased in continuation of the dialogue on Thursday, September 9, 2021.