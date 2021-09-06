Tanzania: Government Slaps Raia Mwema With a 30-Day Ban

Dar es Salaam — The government on Sunday September 5, banned publication and distribution of a local weekly tabloid Raia Mwema, for 30 days.

The ban starts with effect from Monday, September 6, 2021.

Through a statement issued by the Director of Information Services, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the decision to suspend the license of the Raia Mwema was triggered by its failure to uphold journalistic principles and professionalism.

"They have repeatedly been making distortion of information," reads a part of the statement

Going by the statement, the decision to ban the tabloid was made in accordance with Section 59(2) of the Information Services Act, 2016, which gives the Minister of Information the powers to ban any newspaper.

"With the powers vested in me under section 9 (b) of the Media Services Act No. 12 of 2016, I have decided to suspend for 30 days the license the publication and distribution of Raia Mwema newspaper from tomorrow, September 06, 2021," reads a part of the statement.

The statement mentioned news and articles that allegedly violated licensing terms, principles and ethics of the journalism profession.

"Raia Mwema issue No.844 of August 21, 2021 published an article with the headline 'Maumivu mapya 17' (new 17 pains)" implying that the government is hurting it's citizens by imposing 17 levies on various works of artist and in this case the newspaper went against the section 52 (1) (a), (c), (d) and (e) as well as 54 (1) of the Information Services Act No. 12 of 2016," said Mr Msigwa.

"As if that was not enough Raia Mwema's issue No.853 page 1 and on page 3 and 4 published an article entitled "Hamza wa CCM hatari" (CCM's Hamza is dangerous), and they sought to convince the public beyond reasonable doubt that Hamza was a CCM cadre or leader.

"This could lead to hatred among members and other social groups."

Mr Msigwa noted that in doing so, the newspaper had violated its licensing terms , which could significantly endanger the security of the country by inciting hatred among the public.

This could also make people hate the government and its leaders.

"Edition No. 853 page 1 and 3 the publication wrote an article entitled 'DC kizimbani akidaiwa Milioni 100' (DC in the dock over Sh100 million debt), in this article the headline did not match the content as the DC in reference had already retired.

The Office of the Director of the Information Services Department believes that the punishment will give them an opportunity to mend their ways of operation.

In addition, the statement stated that if Raia Mwema was not satisfied with the punishment in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Media Services Act No. 12 of 2016, they had the right to appeal to the Minister responsible for Information within 30 days from the date of this decision.

Efforts to reach the Raia Mwema Board Chairman, Mr Jenerali Ulimwengu, proved futile as his phone was not available.