Nigeria: Court Remands Surety for Aiding Suspect to Escape

6 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

<i>The surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.</sub>

A Badagry Magistrates' Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Abodurin Ohai, who pleaded guilty to aiding a suspect to escape, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Me Ohai had stood as a surety for his brother, Olatunbosun, in a case of conspiracy, burglary and robbery and was granted bail by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, who gave the order, adjourned the case until October 13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He said that the surety, thereby, obstructed, prevented and perverted the course of justice.

Me Okuiomose said that the surety entered into bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N100,000 in the case between Commissioner of Police and the accused reported by Oguntande Wole, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 107 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X