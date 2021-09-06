Nigeria: Kidnappers of Abuja Pastor's Wife, Daughters Demand N50m Ransom

The kidnappers of an Abuja-based pastor, whose wife, Mrs Nikola Oladapo, and her two daughters, Glory Oladapo, 14 years old, and Moyo Oladapo, 17 years old, were abducted, have demanded a N50 million ransom.

Daily Trust reports that the kidnappers had in the wee hours of Sunday invaded the victims' house at Zone (A) Resettlement Area in Pegi community in Kuje area council of Abuja and whisked them away.

It was gathered that the woman's husband, who is a pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Pegi community, had traveled out of Abuja when the kidnappers struck.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, confided in our reporter that the kidnappers made their demand known on Sunday night.

He said the kidnappers, who called around 11:pm on Sunday through one of the of family members of the victims, had earlier demanded for N100 million ransom.

"Actually, they called on Sunday night at about 11:pm and the family members spoke with the pastor's wife and her daughters."

"The abductors demanded N100 million, but later brought it down to N50 million," he said.

He said negotiations were ongoing with the kidnappers.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Daniel Y Ndiparya, could not be reached for comment as of the time this report was filed as he neither answered calls nor replied a text message sent.