Uganda: MPs Blocked As Colleagues Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Appear Before CID

The situation is tense in Masaka town as Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya appear to record statements in relation to the recent spate of murders in the Masaka sub-region.

The two opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs representing Makindye West and Lubaga North constituencies respectively were summoned to record statements at the Masaka Central Police Station concerning mysterious machete attacks that have claimed close to 30 lives.

Although the MPs were expected to report at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) office at 10.00Am, the situation became tense as early as 8.00am, when security operatives mounted roadblocks on the main roads through Masaka town.

The road which passes adjacent to Masaka Central Police station was closed from other motorists who were advised to use alternative routes.

Mr Francis Zake, the Mityana Municipality MP, one of the legislators that accompanied their colleagues raised concern over denying them entry into police premises where the duo was being interrogated.

Mr Mathias Mpuga, the leader of opposition, said that legislators have come with their legal team led by Erias Lukwago the Lord Mayor, and Shamimu Malende, the Kampala District Woman MP to help them in recording statements

"I can't tell how long it can take but we expect them (police) to be professional when they are questioning them, let's wait and see what will come out of this," he said.

The Kalungu West legislator, Joseph Ssewungu, wondered why police were using a lot of force on blocking legislators from accessing the station and deploying so heavily in town yet people in villages are being terrorised.

"I expected all this force to be used in fighting crime in our areas, in Kalungu they have also spread leaflets threatening to kill our people but nothing much has been done to protect them other than deploying in towns," he added.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesman said they obtained intelligence that the crowds would converge as soon the summoned MPs arrived in Masaka.

"We didn't want to take any risks. So we had to be on the alert to prevent any eventualities. We don't want any chaos," he said.

While addressing journalists at Naguru police headquarters on Monday, the Uganda Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that some of the suspects arrested over the serial murders pinned the two MPs for orchestrating the killings.

He revealed that according to intelligence, the duo allegedly held a meeting in Ndeeba, Kampala from where they met some of the killers promising them wealth.