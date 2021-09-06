Namibia: Okahao Wants to Do Away With Shacks

THE Okahao Town Council has implemented a housing project in collaboration with Development Workshop Namibia aimed at providing affordable land to low income earners who are currently living in shacks.

The town council wants to do away with informal settlements by providing residents with cheaper land to construct their brick houses.

So far the council has allocated about 230 erven to residents to construct their own houses at Kashenda settlement, a newly established settlement for ultra-low income earners.

Okahao Town Council acting chief executive officer Simon Shinguto told The Namibian in an interview that the town council is working hard to accelerate development and make land available to residents.

"The development at the town is progressing well despite slow economic activity. At the moment we are busy servicing land and constructing gravel roads at some of our newly established settlements. Land is in demand and every day we have people coming to our offices and knocking on our doors. We want to focus more on those currently residing in informal areas by allocating to them affordable land and the provision of services to them because we do not want informal settlements in our town any more. We have provided them with affordable land and the progress made is really commendable," he said.

The town council has set aside N$10 million for capital projects which include the servicing of land and construction of gravel roads.

"We also have other developments taking place such as the construction of houses by private companies and the provision of basic services to the informal areas. The town council is currently constructing houses and the Namibia Housing Enterprise (NHE) is also busy building 70 houses for low-to-middle income earners," said Shinguto.

Shinguto highlighted that the council is faced with numerous challenges such as a lack of financial resources, lack of funds for compensation, availability of land and resistance of residents to pave the way for development.

Shinguto said these challenges are hindering the progress at the town as most capital projects are currently on hold due to a severe lack of financial resources.

He added that the council's revenue has drastically decreased as many of the residents are not honouring their monthly municipal services on time.

"The situation is bad at the moment. We do not receive enough funds from the central government and it is really bad because we have a long list of people waiting to be allocated plots but we cannot deliver because we do not have the means to service land. We understand that the government is also battling challenges especially with Covid-19 which has disrupted the economy. As a council, we are moving forward and we will continue to seek alternatives to develop our town with the little that we have. We are not stagnant, we are moving forward," he said.