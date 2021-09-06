Namibia: Higher Education ED Denies Defying Minister

THE executive director of higher education, training and innovation, Alfred van Kent, has denied defying his political principal's order to extend the term of Namibia's deputy delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), which ended on 31 July.

In correspondence seen by The Namibian, minister of higher education, training and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi and Namibia's ambassador to France and Unesco, Albertus Aochamub, have recommended that Immolatrix Geingos' term be extended by another three years.

"As a matter of urgency, I herewith once again direct that you write the long-awaited decisive letter to the Public Service Commission, on Dr Geingos' three-year extension as the deputy delegate to Unesco," the minister on 17 July wrote to Van Kent.

Kandjii-Murangi said the decision to extend Geingos' term was based on recommendations by herself, Aochamub, and the late deputy minister Veno Kauaria.

It was also based on Geingos' professional and expert knowledge that would be to the country's advantage, she said.

However, it appears Van Kent has unnecessarily delayed executing this instruction.

"As chair of the Namibia National Commission for Unesco's executive committee, I am surprised that you, the ministry's chief administrator and custodian of this ministry's policies, you who played a key role in the refinement of the said policy, decided to cause unnecessary delay in the extension of Dr Geingos as Namibia's deputy delegate to Unesco," Kandjii-Murangi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Van Kent in turn extended Geingos' term of office by six months, effective 1 August 2021 until 31 January 2022, as per the policy of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

According to Van Kent, the secondment of public servants is the prerogative of the PSC and not that of executive directors.

He denied the allegations levelled against him.

"I am not at liberty to deny or confirm the alleged going against the minister's word. The submission from the ministry to the PSC explicitly included the views of the minister, thus it is not true that the executive director went against the words of the minister," he said.

He said Geingos was seconded to Unesco for four years - "a term which has previously been extended for two years".

Van Kent said Geingos was informed of the expiry of her term of office and was expected to prepare for her return to Namibia by end July.

However, that was extended so she could complete another task before her return.

"On request by the Namibian ambassador in Paris, for her support to assist with the preparations of the Unesco general conference to take place from October to end of November 2021, the PSC considered the request and extended her term of office for a further six months upon which she should return to Namibia," Van Kent said.