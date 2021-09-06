Angola: Luanda Hosts III Natural Medicine Congress

6 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda province is due to host, on 23 March, the 3rd Natural Medicine congress, focusing on the potential of medicinal plants to combat and prevent pandemics and endemic diseases.

According to specialist José Nguepe, the intention is to promote greater interaction, dialogue and cooperation between health professionals from the most varied specialties of natural and conventional medicine, in order to respond to major pandemics and endemics.

According to him, the idea is to bring together specialists in areas linked to medicine and promote an approach on the impact and weight of traditional medicine in the modern world.

For this edition, José Nguepe says that lectures are programmed to promote approaches to issues related to the impact of Covid-19 in Angola and natural medicine, the importance of scientific research in the great pandemics and endemics, emerging and resurgent diseases.

The congress will be attended by renowned health professionals, academics, specialists in natural and conventional medicine, including José Nguepe, Castigo Levita, Daniel Santos and Wilson Aníbal.

