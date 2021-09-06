South Africa: SA Expresses Concern Over Guinea Coup

Cia Pak / UN Photo
Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, addresses the high-level segment of the International Ebola Recovery Conference at the United Nations in July, 2015.
6 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African government has noted with great concern the ongoing political and security situation in the Republic of Guinea following an apparent coup de 'tat at the weekend.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the South African Government called for the "immediate release" of Prof Alpha Condé, the President of Guinea "unharmed and the African Union to actively intervene to ensure a speedy return to stability".

Government further called on the soldiers/military to exercise total restraint and refrain from political interference.

"In addition, South Africa urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue in order to resolve the current political challenges facing the country," said DIRCO on Monday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X