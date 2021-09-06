Kenya: Covid-19 and Hypertension - What You Need to Know

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is caused when your heart has to work harder than it should to keep up with the demands of your body.

Arteries that are narrowed tighten and restrict blood flow, increasing the risk of hypertension.

This creates a lot of strain on your heart and can eventually cause a stroke or aneurysm!

If you are currently taking medication for hypertension or have been diagnosed with the condition, then read on to learn how Covid-19 may affect you.

Link between Covid-19 and hypertension

High blood pressure damages your arteries, interferes with the supply of blood to your heart, and forces it to pump more vigorously.

Some Covid-19 patients have been found to develop cardiovascular system infections.

Statistics show that people with underlying issues, especially those with high blood pressure, are at a higher risk of experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Research has also shown that hypertension is the most prevalent complication among patients admitted with Covid-19.

The virus may increase pressure on the cells that regulate blood pressure; but researchers have not yet determined if this effect results in any significant links for people with hypertension.

Should high blood pressure patients take Covid-19 vaccine?

Recent research confirms that it is safe for those with hypertension to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Does hypertension medication increase the risk of Covid-19 infection? Researchers have been looking into the connection between ACE inhibitors and risk of Covid-19 because they interact with the protein ACE2, which is linked to high blood pressure.

A new discovery has shown that ACE2 also mediates the penetration of Covid-19 into lung cells, causing infection.

Scientists looked into reports of patients on hypertension medication getting Covid-19, but it was however concluded that the drugs are not associated with increased risk of infection.

Patients are advised to continue taking their hypertension medication as stopping could worsen the underlying condition.

Safety precautions for patients with hypertension

Stay healthy by taking your medication and make sure you have enough oral or injectable medicines to manage high blood pressure, as well as other health problems that may be exacerbated by COVID-19.

If you contract Covid-19 as a hypertension patient, stock up on over-the-counter medication such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

For safety, it is important to stay home and limit contact with other people.

To avoid the spread of Covid-19, stay away from crowds. Use a face mask if you must be in a place where close contact is unavoidable and move away any time you think someone else may have contracted the virus. Do your part to help stop the spread of this virus by staying healthy.

Keep your hands clean by washing them often.

Always clean and sterilise common surfaces such as door handles, faucet handles, to reduce the spread of the virus.

Avoid contact with someone who has Covid-19. Note that withdrawing from hypertension medication will only worsen your condition.

Take medical advice before getting vaccinated. Let the doctor know that you have an underlying condition and also on medication.

