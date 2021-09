ODM leader Raila Odinga held a meeting with Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye on Monday morning.

The meeting was held at at the ex-Prime Minister's office in Capitol Hill Square, Nairobi.

According to a communication from Mr Odinga's office, they discussed matters to do with Africa's liberation dream, among others.

"I commend him for staying focused on the well-being of our people," Mr Odinga said.