Kenyan Side Vihiga Queens Reach Cecafa Final

6 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenya's Vihiga Queens stormed into the final of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Club Championship on Monday afternoon after beating Simba Queens of Tanzania 2-1 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi Monday.

Vihiga's Jentrix Shikangwa scored the winner late in the second half after Flavian Mavete had cancelled out Maureen Achieng's opener for the Kenyan side.

Vihiga Queens will now meet the winners of the second semifinal pitting Lady Doves of Uganda against Ethiopia's Commercial Bank set for 4pm EAT.

The winner of the competition will represent the region at the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League.

Vihiga assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu praised his charges for their never-say-die attitude.

"We took our time in the first half to observe their tactics and we noticed defensive lapses which we used to our advantage in the second half. Although we were a bit worn out from overworking our defence in the first half, I'm glad the players kept their endurance, focus and mood right throughout the match.

"We are now anxiously waiting to watch the second semifinal before deciding on our strategy for the final match as we soak in the glory of qualifying against one of the best teams in the region," he told Nation Sport Monday.

