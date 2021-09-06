Tunisia: Covid-19 - Update On Measures for Fully Vaccinated Canada-Bound Passengers (Tunisair)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Government of Canada will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals meeting specific conditions to enter Canada for discretionary (non-essential) purposes starting on September 7, Tunisair said on Monday.

Foreign travellers eligible to enter Canada for discretionary travel must meet the following requirements:

- be fully vaccinated: travellers must have received the full series of a vaccine or combination of vaccines accepted by Canada at least fourteen days before entering the country (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson).

- have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or their arrival at the land border crossing, or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. Antigen tests, or rapid tests, are not accepted.

-be asymptomatic

- submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (App or website), including proof of vaccination in English or French. A printed copy will be useful.

- be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

- take a test on arrival, if selected

There are no changes to testing and quarantine requirements for travellers who are not fully vaccinated but eligible to enter Canada such as those entering by right - Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act. They are still subject to quarantine, all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day 1 and on day 8) and the mandatory submission of travel, contact and quarantine information via ArriveCAN.