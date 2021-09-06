Tunisia: Covid-19 - Update On Measures for Fully Vaccinated Canada-Bound Passengers (Tunisair)

6 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Government of Canada will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals meeting specific conditions to enter Canada for discretionary (non-essential) purposes starting on September 7, Tunisair said on Monday.

Foreign travellers eligible to enter Canada for discretionary travel must meet the following requirements:

- be fully vaccinated: travellers must have received the full series of a vaccine or combination of vaccines accepted by Canada at least fourteen days before entering the country (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson).

- have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or their arrival at the land border crossing, or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. Antigen tests, or rapid tests, are not accepted.

-be asymptomatic

- submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (App or website), including proof of vaccination in English or French. A printed copy will be useful.

- be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

- take a test on arrival, if selected

There are no changes to testing and quarantine requirements for travellers who are not fully vaccinated but eligible to enter Canada such as those entering by right - Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act. They are still subject to quarantine, all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day 1 and on day 8) and the mandatory submission of travel, contact and quarantine information via ArriveCAN.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X