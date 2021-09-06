Malawi/Cameroon: Cameroon-Malawi - Lions Break Through the Flames

They beat Malawi 2-0 during one of their World Cup qualifying games played on September 3, 2021 at the Olembe Stadium.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon could not have wished for more than to win their first match at the Olembe Stadium. They played against The Flames of Malawi on Friday, September 3, 2021 winning 2-0. The game counted for match Day1 of the second round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

The tempo of the game was given by captain Vincent Aboubakar who led by example. It was at the 9th minute that the former Coton Sport striker made history as the first goal scorer of the Olembe stadium. This was thanks to an assist from Pierre Kunde Malong. 15 minutes into the first half, a degree of laxity was felt at the Lions' side giving space for The Flames to fight back. After pressure from Coach Antonio Conceição, the Lions bounced back putting the Malawian defence on a tight corner. The team work and constructive play created a corner kick for the Lions. It was thanks to this opportunity that Michael Ngadeu scored the second goal at the 22nd minute with a powerful header. They went on break at 2-0. The second half came with its own surprises but with no additional goal despite Cameroon's attempts to extend their lead. Choupo-Motting missed a chance to increase the score. Malawi had opportunities to reduce the deficit but had serious difficulties in breaking the Cameroonian defence and goalkeeper Devis Epassy who proved to be vigilant in most occasions.

The coming in of new blood in the likes of André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Christian Bassogog did not increase the goal gab but pressured the Malawian team. Looking at both segments of the game, one may conclude that the first was more concentrated than the second. In all, the different compartments of the game starting from the defence right up to the attack line fought hand in gloves to give Cameroon the much merited victory.