Cameroon: Partisan Politics - North West 'Fons' Enjoined to Be Neutral

These traditional rulers are considered institutions, administrators of the spiritual and cultural needs of their subjects, symbols of unity, neutrality and incarnation of the people.

Within the prevailing context of the socio-political and security crisis in the North West and South West Regions characterised by the eroding powers of traditional rulers some of whom have escaped from their villages, Reverend Father Tatah Mbuy has vehemently suggested that Fons should not be involved in partisan politics giving valid reasons. This is the main content of his 132-page book entitled, "Fons of "Traditional Bamenda" and Partisan Politics in Contemporary Cameroon: Reconstructing Identity and Cultural Meaning." Traditional Bamenda corresponds to the present day North West Region.

During the launching ceremony of the book at the premises of the National Episcopal Conference in Yaounde on September 3, 2021, he said, "They are political animals that like every other human being have the right to vote following their political rights but should not be involved in partisan politics. This is because every Fon is a high priest of his place and every high priest unites both the living and the dead. If the Fon takes sides, he will be dividing his own children." In the presence of a cross section of multidimensional public, among whom was the former Prime Minister and current Grand Chancellor of National Orders, Philemon Yang, Reverend Father Tatah Mbuy insisted that, "We should endeavour to make our Fons neutral because a Fon is the symbol of neutrality and fairness." To enable Fons remain neutral from partisan politics, he suggested three ways which each ethnic group and community can afford the sustainability of their Fon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to the presentation of the book that has three parts with each comprised of five chapters, Professor Willibroad Dze Ngwa, lecturer in the University of Yaounde I, gave a talk on "Addressing Root Causes in Peace Building." His focused more on best practices and the role of traditional rulers in peace building. He said traditional rulers have to be neutral politicians above partisan politics, be the voice of the people they represent, engage social partners in effective citizenship and engage in public dialogue. They also have to be guarantors of electoral transparency, be solutions to crisis without political colours, establish a healthy relationship and be an interface between the population and the military, have integrity, be fair, frank and friendly in the execution of their public duties, listen to all parties and act without bias, and be emotionally intelligent to local realities. They have to equally negotiate projects for the interest of the masses, be able to communicate clearly the desires of their communities and how to achieve results, and above all, be exemplary. Professor Emeritus, Verkijika Fanso presented on the topic, "The Dignity and Sacredness of a Fon in the Grassfields".