Egypt Clinch 4 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze Medals At Karate1 Premier League

6 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Karatekas won 15 gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2021 Cairo Karate 1 Premier League.

The four gold medals have been achieved by Abdullah Mamdouh, Malek Salama, Yousef Badawi and Taha Tarek.

The five silver medals have been clinched by Areej Rashed, Sohiala Abu Ismail, Omar Ashraf and Hazem Ahmed.

Also, the national men's team secured the silver medal of the Male Kata competition.

Noursine Ali, Yasmin El Gewily, Habiba Mohamed, Reem Salama and Mohamed Ramadan won the bronze medals.

Noursine Ali, Yasmin El Gewily, Habiba Mohamed, Reem Salama and Mohamed Ramadan won the bronze medals.

