Egypt, General Electric Probe Health Cooperation

6 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed has held a meeting with officials from General Electric (GE) to discuss means on cementing cooperation in health sector.

The meeting was held on Sunday during the minister's visit to Paris and was attended by the Egyptian president's adviser for health affairs Mohamed Tag Eddin, Egypt's ambassador to France Alaa Yousef and a host of respective officials.

The meeting reviewed the state's efforts to carry out a presidential initiative to support healthcare for women, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said.

Both sides agreed on increasing cooperation in the health domain.

They also discussed concluding a twining agreement to be the first of its kind between Egypt's National Oncology Institute and its French counterpart, the spokesman added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X