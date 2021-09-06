Egypt, General Electric Probe Health Cooperation

Health Minister Hala Zayed has held a meeting with officials from General Electric (GE) to discuss means on cementing cooperation in health sector.

The meeting was held on Sunday during the minister's visit to Paris and was attended by the Egyptian president's adviser for health affairs Mohamed Tag Eddin, Egypt's ambassador to France Alaa Yousef and a host of respective officials.

The meeting reviewed the state's efforts to carry out a presidential initiative to support healthcare for women, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said.

Both sides agreed on increasing cooperation in the health domain.

They also discussed concluding a twining agreement to be the first of its kind between Egypt's National Oncology Institute and its French counterpart, the spokesman added.