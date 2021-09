Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, addresses the high-level segment of the International Ebola Recovery Conference at the United Nations in July, 2015.

Egypt is following up the accelerated developments in Guinea with deep concern, asserting the seriousness of the ongoing crisis in the African country.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Monday, Cairo called on all parties in Guinea to exercise self-restraint and abide by peaceful ways and dialogue to settle the crisis in the country in order to reach up to safe shores.