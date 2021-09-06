Egypt: Global Finance Names Tarek Amer As One of World's Top Ten Central Bankers

6 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Global Finance Magazine named Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek Amer as one of the world's top ten central bankers for 2021.

In a statement released on Sunday, the American magazine said that the world's top ten central bankers received an "A" rating for their excellent performance in curbing inflation, achieving economic growth goals, stabilizing currency and managing interest rates.

Joseph Giarraputo, the publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, said that the magazine's annual assessment shows the success of fiscal policy leaders in the face of adversity.

The top ten list also included the central bankers of Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Kuwait and Morocco, along with European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

