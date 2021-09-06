Egypt: Oil Ministry - GUPCO Production Hits 61,000 Barrels of Crude Oil Daily

6 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) achieved average production rate of more than 61,000 barrels of crude petroleum daily, with the total of the company's investment expenses exceeding dlrs 400 million.

This was declared during a meeting of GUPCO's general assembly chaired by Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla to approve the business results of 2020-2021 fiscal year.

During the meeting, Molla asserted that attracting new investments to the Suez Gulf area to excavate for petroleum or gas is a priority for the Petroleum Ministry.

In a statement released by the Petroleum Ministry, Molla said that there is an ambitious plan that is currently being implemented in coordination with the UAE company of Dragon Oil to increase the production rates in view of an optimistic overlook among the petroleum industry partners influenced by a rise in oil price worldwide.

He noted that the coming phase would witness more turnout on investment in the oil sector after a tough phase that afflicted the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, a matter which could urge international oil producers to up production.

Meanwhile, Chairman of GUPCO Mohamed el Meligy said that there are efforts to boost the promising opportunities of excavation operations in the Suez Gulf area.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X