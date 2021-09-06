Kenya: Ruto On the Spot for Disobeying Covid-19 Protocols

6 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nairobi News Reporter

Deputy President William Ruto is on the spot for repeatedly defying his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta to address political rallies.

At the weekend, the DP posted photos of himself addressing a mammoth crowd in Githurai, a Nairobi suburb, on his social media accounts. He was not wearing a mask.

The second in command spent the better part of Sunday attending church services and addressing rallies in Central Kenya. Some of his events attracted confrontation between his supporters and those affiliated with his opponents. There were reports his motorcade was also stoned.

The public gatherings are a complete disregard of the Covid-19 protocols announced by President Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Appreciated greetings from wananchi at Githurai on our way from Nyeri County. Thank you for the hearty welcome. pic.twitter.com/XFnOnpUcVd

-- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 5, 2021

"All other social gatherings, including weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, funeral/cremation ceremonies, and all other similar events or ceremonies, shall strictly adhere to the 100-person attendance limit as prescribed," said President Kenyatta in June.

Recently, the Ministry of Health announced Kenya had been hard hit by Covid-19 in August, with more than 795 deaths reported, up from 297 and 462 in June and July respectively.

Covid? What Covid? DP Ruto this evening in Githurai, Kiambu County. pic.twitter.com/JIaZE4ZbbS

-- Augustine Sang (@Sang_254) September 5, 2021

Politicians in the country have been blamed for the surge in Covid-19 because of their numerous political and BBI rallies in the past.

The Dp has in the past announced that he is keen on scaling down his political activities.

