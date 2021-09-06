Addis Abeba — According to data obtained from the Ministry of Health (MoH), to date 3,277,931 people were tested for Covid-19, positive cases were registered at 314,984 while 283,991 recovered, 26,228 cases remain active. The ministry said there is a high probability of a third wave of new infections.

No-one is alarmed it seems as, Addis Kewaye, education expert at the ministry of education told Addis Maleda that the Ministry of Education (MoE) plans to return to normal schooling in 2014 (2021/22 G.C) Ethiopian calendar.

The previous Ethiopian school year was held in two shifts for three days per week, based on directives stated by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) to control and prevent covied panadamic. According to the expert, if these plans are implemented, schools will be operating five days a week compared to prevention measures that limit schooling to three days a week.

On the other hand, EPHI Director general Dr. Tsigerda Kifle told Addis Standard that they didn't have the information about the new plan by the MoE to resume normal schooling. She said that the new prevention and control of Covid-19 directive is stricter than the old directive with regards to prevention measures.

"Sinice directive 803/2021 (The new directive states that it is prohibited for any public or private school, for any public or private college or university to provide face to face education without respecting the directive that shall be enacted regarding precautionary measures in methods of education delivery or the general teaching and learning process or other detailed standards of education delivery... ") strengthens the earlier directive 30 there will be no change in the schooling," she said, adding that both minister of education and health are under one task force and are obliged to dispatch similar information. AS