Mozambique: Covid-19 - 138 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported 138 new cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19.

According to a Sunday press release from the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic 863,962 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,364 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of these tests, 1,226 yielded negative results, while 138 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 147,923.

76 of the new cases identified on Sunday were women or girls, and 62 were men or boys. 16 were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old. For five cases, no age information was available.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, the majority of the new cases came from the north. 68.1 per cent were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 47 from Nampula, 19 from Niassa, 18 from Zambezia, and 10 from Cabo Delgado,

The seven southern and central provinces provided 31,9 per cent of the new cases - 27 in Maputo city, 12 in Maputo province, three in Tete, one in Inhambane, one in Gaza, and none at all in Sofala and in Manica.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Sunday was 10.1 per cent. The rates over the previous few days were 11.6 per cent on Saturday, 11.3 per cent on Friday, 13.3 per cent on Thursday, and 13.2 per cent on Wednesday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Zambezia (21.7 per cent), Nampula (19.8 per cent), Maputo province (13.8 per cent), and Niassa (9.3 per cent). Three of the four provinces with the highest rates are in the north. Apart from Manica and Sofala, where there were no cases, the lowest positivity rates were reported from Inhambane (2.2 per cent) and Gaza (2.4 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two each in Maputo, Nampula and Manica, one in Matola and one in Inhambane) and 11 new cases were admitted (four in Maputo, four in Niassa, two in Zambezia and one in Manica).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose slightly, from 110 on Saturday to 112 on Sunday. 53 of these patients (47.3 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 19 patients in Niassa, 16 in Nampula, seven in Zambezia, four in Inhambane, three in Cabo Delgado, three in Sofala, two each in Matola, Gaza and Manica, and one in Tete.

The Ministry reported just one Covid-19 death on Sunday - a 51 year old Mozambican man who died in Maputo. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,878.

The Ministry release added that, on Sunday, 705 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (508 in Maputo province, 121 in Zambezia, 52 in Inhambane and 24 in Cabo Delgado). The number of recoveries now stands at 137,334, or 92.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 9,275 on Saturday to 8,707 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 2,499 (28.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,876; Nampula, 1.751; Inhambane, 661; Niassa, 602; Cabo Delgado, 547; Zambezia, 360; Gaza, 328; Manica, 41; Tete, 40; and Sofala, two.

The release also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, 52,235 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. Since the start of vaccination in early March, 1,385,098 people have been fully vaccinated.