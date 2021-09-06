Africa: Kagame - Donations Insufficient, Africa Needs to Produce Vaccines

6 September 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

Covid-19 vaccine donations will not cut it for Africa, and the continent needs to be serious about setting up vaccine manufacturing plants so as to end reliance on the West, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said.

His remarks come a week after BioNTech, a German biotechnology company producing the Pfizer vaccine, announced that it was looking to build vaccine manufacturing sites in Rwanda and Senegal.

"It takes a long time for African countries to get Covid-19 vaccines, and when the vaccines get here, many people are already in critical health conditions. That is why it is important for Africa to find a way to manufacture vaccines," Kagame said in a televised interview on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Sunday.

He said that vaccine plants in Africa, such as the one his country is planning to construct, would help to end the monopoly of the West and save many lives on the continent.

"Africa was used to receiving foreign aid whenever problems hit. But this pandemic hit the whole world. Countries that would offer the aid were hit as well. That is when the idea of producing our own vaccines came. It will not only be for Rwanda or Covid-19 vaccine. It will produce multiple vaccines for the whole of Africa," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last month said that the supply of Covid vaccines to Africa had improved. Earlier, the continent struggled to get vaccine doses.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X